Ardmore

Elizabeth Voncille Westbrook Magee, 82, retired, manager at Oklahoma Dept. of Veterans Affairs of Ardmore, died July 30, 2019. Services are pending. (Craddock)



Marietta

Cecil E. McCalip, 92, Ardmore, electrical contractor, died July 31, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Marietta. Interment will be at Terral Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)