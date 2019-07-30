Jay is home to one of the premier sports complexes in the country, an off-road racing park stretching over more than 750 acres, called MidAmerica Outdoors Extreme Sports.

The off-road racing park has a short track and a long track for UTV and side-by-side off-road racing, plus all the amenities.

Owners, Jason and Gayla Robinett, have been an active part of the Jay community for 18 years and have built a sports destination park that rivals larger towns, attracting enthusiasts from the mid-western states.

The planned expansion ultimately will draw from across the country as they continue to develop this extreme sport complex in Jay.

“The Robinetts want to put Jay on the map, helping to build growth in Jay,” said MidAmerica Outdoors Marketing Director, Christina Davidson.

During Jay’s Huckleberry Festival, MidAmerica Outdoors hosted a Gospel Sing, fireworks for the community, alongside the off-road competition and races that were held during that weekend.

The 4th of July races brought in more than 800 people who signed waivers to drive or ride, in over 300 UTV’s and side-by-sides plying the trails and track, plus hundreds of spectators.

Amenities are numerous; cabins and a tiny house to rent for lodging, a 62 site campground, a huge bath and shower house complete with laundry, a pool with a swim-up bar, a stage for outdoor concerts, the off-road tracks, plus much more.

Additionally, they have a beautiful lodge and semi-enclosed chapel which hosts many weddings every year.

“It’s family friendly and Jason wants more families to come out and enjoy the park,” said Davidson.

Power sports are experiencing hot growth across the country and MidAmerica Outdoors is right on the cusp, creating a fun, safe, and a top of the line experience for all the family.

On the weekend of August 10th, MidAmerica Outdoors is making the whole park available for racers and non-racers alike to come and enjoy the property for $10.00 each (under 4 years old are free).

Active military, with an I.D. will get in free.

The cabins, which normally go for $450 - $650 a weekend are available for $200 for the Play Day Weekend, have gone quickly.

Camping sites are still available for $50 for the weekend (also discounted) with water, electricity, WiFi, in addition to showers and flush toilets and laundry.

Some are pull-through sites (31), while other sites are back-in, including twelve extra-large back-in sites to handle very big rigs.

Many in Jay and the surrounding area are unaware of this off-road park in their back yard, so the Play Day Weekend is designed to be an invite to those individuals “to come out and check out the events.”

The Play Day Weekend fits well into the Jay Cruise Night on August 10th, where hundreds come to Jay to show off their street rides.

An opportunity to become familiar with the park and complex will make for an unforgettable weekend experiencing Cruise Night and the MidAmerica Outdoors Extreme Sports with the family.

On Labor Day weekend, another off-road event is scheduled for UTV short track races, bouncer hill climb bracket racing, mud racing and more, with categories for youth, women, novice and sportsman available.

MidAmerica Outdoors is intent on becoming a country-wide destination that makes the town of Jay familiar to racers across the country.

The growth of the park and track has been tremendous and the plans for the near future will only continue that growth momentum, as they plan to add more cabins and expand the campground.

So mark your calendars, load the kids and head to Jay for some great family memories.

Call 918-837-0079 or go to the web at midamericaoutdoors.com for more specific information.