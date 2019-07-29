ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

Har-Ber Village is a Blue Star Museum

From Monday, May 27 to Monday, Sept. 2, Har-Ber Village in Grove will be part of the Blue Star Program.

The program allows free museum admission for active military members and their family

Har-Ber Village is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pioneer-era village, complete with Visitor Center, The Country Store gift shop, Nature Trail, Picnic Pavilion and Event Tent, allows visitors to experience the area’s history and ecology as well as view collections of antiques and memorabilia.

Admission is $10 (ages 14 to 62), $7.50 (seniors 62 and above), $5 (ages 6 to 13), and free for children under 6 years and Har-Ber Village Museum members.

The Nature Trail is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk, free of charge.

The Cafe at Har-Ber Village is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Monday, and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The cafe's direct line is 918-787-7617.

Har-Ber Village Museum is located at 4404 West 20th St., in Grove. For more information persons interested may call 918-786-6446 or visit har-bervillage.com.

Seneca-Cayuga Nation JOM Program School Supply Applications

The Seneca-Cayuga Nation is accepting applications for the Johnson O'Malley School Supply. Approved applicants will receive a card with $25.00 and can only be used to purchase school supplies at Wal-Mart. Applicants must be a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, attending school in Pre-K through 12th grade and live within a 50 mile radius of the Grove Seneca-Cayuga office.

Documentation needed: completed application, child's membership card, parent/legal guardian card, proof of enrollment (school letterhead with child's name, DOB, grade, school year and parent/guardian who resides with child and address) and proof of legal guardianship.

For more information, call Michelle Morris at 918-787-5452 or visit www.sctribe.com.

Seneca-Cayuga Nation Youth Fellowship Fund School Clothing Applications

Seneca-Cayuga Nation is accepting applications starting on Monday, July 15 for the Youth Fellowship Fund School Clothing. The Youth Fellowship will issue $400.00 checks that may be used to purchase school clothing only. Applicants must be a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation and attending school Pre-K through 12th grade.

Documentation needed: completed application, child's membership card, parent/legal guardian card, proof of enrollment (school letterhead with child's name, DOB, grade, school year and parent/guardian who resides with child and address) and proof of legal guardianship.

For more information, call Michelle Morris at 918-787-5452 or visit www.sctribe.com.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

DayBreak of Grove

DayBreak of Grove, a program for seniors and respite care for caregivers, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Cedar Oaks RV Park Community Room, 1550 North 83rd Street, Grove. It includes singing, crafts, chair exercises, lunch, games and other activities.

For more information, persons interested may call Christie Hunter at 405-517-3539 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 918-786-4113.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

TUE. & WED. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

WED. & SAT. ONGOING

GAMA Farmers' Market

Grove Area Merchants Farmers' Market takes place from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday (May to October) at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third, Grove. This is a producer-only market. Everything is handmade or home-grown. For more information, contact Donnie Crain or Connie King at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

SAT. 06.15 to 12.14

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

THURS. 08.01

Colcord Indian Education JOM Committee Meeting

The Colcord Indian Education Johnson O'Malley Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 4 p.m. in the Colcord Middle School. Parents of JOM eligible children will have a n opportunity to get involved in the program at CPS.

For more information, call Remington Rogers at 918-326-4107 ext. 322.

FRI 08.02

Food Truck Friday

The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce event will take place on Friday, August 2. Food truck vendors will set up on Broadway between 4th and 3rd Streets from 4 to 9 p.m. Chloe Goff will be the entertainment and an inflatable will be available for children. There will also be a car show.

Volunteers from Second Chance Pet Rescue will be taking donations to help repair the Second Chance Thrift Shop on Main Street.

99.3 KGVE will also be doing a live broadcast and will talk about local businesses, churches or civic organizations who donate to Second Chance.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 918-786-9079.

FRI. - SUN. 08.02 to 08.04

Playmakers Special Summer Event

“Musings In the Wing,” a unique musical and theatrical experience performed by Jonathan Elmore and Pam Leptich, will be presented by the Playmakers, 121 W. 3rd, Grove, Oklahoma,

Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, at 7 pm, and Sunday, August 4, at 2 pm.

Delicious culinary treats created by Joanie Engel can be taken to the seats and enjoyed while the show is playing. Audience members are encouraged also to BYOB if they so desire. Water, coffee, and tea will also be provided.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for students in High School and college. The show contains adult situations, so it is recommended only for students in High School or college.

Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited to 30 people at each performance. Major Credit Cards are accepted. Call (918) 786 8950 and leave a message with your name and phone number. Or, you may email your reservation to groveplaymakers@yahoo.com. A volunteer will contact you to confirm. To get in on the fun, watch the Playmakers’ Facebook page: grove playmakers theatre.

SAT. 08.03

Brush and Palette Workshop

The first August workshop will be 'Polymer Clay Workshop with Peggy Weaver'. All classes are $25 (Veterans are free), held at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th street in Grove, on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Please call 918-786-9698 for more information.

TUES. 08.06

An Evening with Leslie

Leslie Blasing will be at Mulligan's Restaurant at Patricia Island Golf Club on Tuesday, August 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. Blasing is an award winning songstress who will be singing songs from the last seven decades in country, pop, classic rock and 50's and 60's hits.

Tickets are $30 and includes dancing, a taco bar, coffee, tea and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available. The proceeds are a fundraiser for the Christian Medical Clinic of Grand Lake.

For more information, call 918-791-4114 or visit the event on EventBrite.

FRI. 08.09

Brush and Palette's Artist of the Month Reception

Lani Griffin's art will be featured during the month of August at the Brush and Palette Gallery. A reception with light refreshments and entertainment will be held on Friday, August 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove. Gallery hours are Wednesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at 918-786-9698.

FRI. - SAT. 08.09 to 08.10

Thunder on Wolf Creek

Thunder on Wolf Creek will offer 20 heats of hydroplane and runabout boat racing, featuring 65 boats from 15 states. Racers are competing for points in the National Boat Racing Association, also known as the NBRA.

Thunder on Wolf Creek will begin on Friday, August 9th as a “test day,” allowing racers to perform tests from Noon – 5 pm on their boats in preparation for the races on Saturday & Sunday. Races begin on Saturday, August 10th at Noon and go until 5:30 pm that day. Racing resumes on Sunday, August 11th at Noon and concludes for the weekend at 4 pm. In addition to the racing, there will also be multiple food trucks on location during the event.

For more information on David Kane’s Thunder on Wolf Creek, go to ThunderOnWolfCreek.com or on Facebook, @ThunderonWolfCreek. To get more information other vacation fun in Grove & Grand Lake – to include lodging options - contact the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau at (918) 786-9079 or check out their Facebook page at @grandlakegrove.

SAT. 08.10

Brush and Palette Workshop

This workshop will be '"The Eyes Have It", Learn to draw eyes with Virginia Craig'. All classes are $25 (Veterans are free), held at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th street in Grove, on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Please call 918-786-9698 for more information.

FRI - SUN 08.16 to 08.18

Vacation Bible School

"Shipwrecked" is the theme of Grace Harbor Baptist Church's 2019 VBS. The VBS runs Friday, August 16 at 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 18 9:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday is also Family Day and will include a lunch and carnival games.

For more information, call 918-791-1849.

SAT. 08.17

Cars for Critters Car Show

"Cars for Critters" Indoor Car Show at the Grove Civic Center on Saturday, August 17, from 11 am to 3 pm, a benefit for Second Chance Pet Rescue. Free admission to the public to attend the car show. Along with American Classic and Import cars, hot rods, trucks, and motorcycles to view, there will be food, music, raffles, and dog adoptions of rescues wanting forever families.

To pre-register your classic or import car, hot rod, truck, motorcycle or any special interest car, visit www.doitforthepets.com for pre-registration forms or contact Ivan Devitt, Chairman, at 918-791-8328. Car show registration at Grove Civic Center on Friday, August 16, after 4 pm (cars may be left inside Civic Center on Friday evening); and on Saturday, August 17, from 7-11 am. Pre-registration car entry fee is $15; Saturday car entry fee is $20.

Brush and Palette Workshop

This workshop will be 'Watercolor Workshop, "Let the water do the work" with Virginia Craig'. All classes are $25 (Veterans are free), held at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th street in Grove, on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Please call 918-786-9698 for more information.

FRI. 08.23 to 08.24

Grove OK's First Professional Rodeo

The rodeo, hosted by Crosswired Cowboy Church, will take place at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night at the church located at 28565 S. 670 Rd. Grove, OK.

For more information, contact Stan Amos at 918-801-6059.

SAT. 08.24

Brush and Palette Workshop

This workshop will be '"Spirit Doll" Workshop with Lani'. All classes are $25 (Veterans are free), held at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th street in Grove, on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Please call 918-786-9698 for more information.

SAT. 08.31

Brush and Palette Workshop

This workshop will be 'Alcohol Ink on Glass with Jeanann Grundy'. All classes are $25 (Veterans are free), held at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th street in Grove, on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Please call 918-786-9698 for more information.

FRI 09.06

Food Truck Friday

The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce event will take place on Friday, July 12. Food truck vendors will set up on Broadway between 4th and 3rd Streets from 4 to 9 p.m.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 918-786-9079.

TUE. 09.17

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m. The society will be focusing on DNA.

THURS. 09.19

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Event Center

The Bluegrass and Brew, featuring David Bridges and the St. Andrew's Bluegrass Jammers is coming to Grove. The event includes a fish fry at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The tickets are $25 and include an all you can eat catfish, sides and beer. Only 60 tickets will be sold. All Proceeds benefit playground improvements.

FRI. 10.06

Food Truck Friday

The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce event will take place on Friday, July 12. Food truck vendors will set up on Broadway between 4th and 3rd Streets from 4 to 9 p.m.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 918-786-9079.

TUE. 10.15

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

SAT. 11.09

Foundation FW Baptist Church's Annual Seasonal Church Bazaar and Bake Sale

Foundation Free Will Baptist Church is hosting their Annual Seasonal Church Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have autumn decor, Christmas gifts and decor and arts and crafts.

For those interested in being vendors: bboth rental is $25 and vendors keep all sales.

For more information, call Concha at 918-787-2440 or Sherri at 918-786-4848.

TUES. 11.18

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

TUE. 12.17

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.