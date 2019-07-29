Exactly how he acquired the name of William Dutch is lost in history, but this warrior is recognized as one of the fiercest in the Cherokee tribe and as its greatest war chief. A popular subject for artists of the era who painted Indian warriors and chiefs, Dutch was 5’ 11” and muscular but perhaps it was his eyes that attracted them to him. Described as “coal black and piercing,” they enhanced his usually stern face and, as one biographer stated, undoubtedly his eyes were the last thing most of his opponents saw. In hand-to-hand combat he was noted for his proficiency with the Bowie knife that was always stuck in his belt.

Born in 1790 in Turkey Town, Alabama, Dutch’s given name was Tahchee. When he was five, Tahchee and his mother joined the Bowle and others and migrated west, settling near the St. Francis River that divides southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. When he was 12, Tahchee or Dutch as he may have now been called, joined a hunting party, one of those that roamed the southwestern prairies mainly along the Red River collecting and trading hides and furs, occasionally clashing with other tribes. Always independent and a “loner,” at the age of 15 he separated from the hunting party and set out on his own. Perhaps this was the period of time that defined Dutch and that set him apart on the path to becoming a legendary warrior. Hunting for the next several years, he alternately lived alone and with other tribes, studying their techniques then applying them to improve his own skills. Frequently hunting alone with three large dogs, Dutch became a familiar figure among the plains tribes, even the Osage who were mortal enemies of the Cherokee. He became one of just a few of his fellow tribesmen who could speak the Osage language

Shortly after returning to live with the Western Cherokee tribe led by Principal Chief John Jolly near present day Russellville, Arkansas, Degadoga the tribal war chief died and Dutch was appointed to take his place. Degadoga was highly regarded and led the coalition of tribes raiding Osage Chief Clermont’s village north of present day Claremore in 1817. Following that raid and despite various treaties that followed the Cherokee and Osage continued to clash sporadically. Dutch was only too willing to continue conducting raids against the Osage, even after 1826 when he and some fellow tribesmen moved south of the Red River near present day Paris, Texas. Two years later he moved the village even further south to join the Bowle near today’s Kilgore, Texas. Using that village in eastern Texas as a base of operations, always the consummate warrior, he led fellow tribesmen on forays against the Tawakoni and Comanche tribes ranging hundreds of miles. His war party joined battle with their enemies as far west as eastern New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma. His reputation as a hard riding, formidable war chief grew among Indian tribesmen and white men alike. A. P. Chouteau, a former army colonel himself, wrote “Dutch is looked upon as the most shrewd, discerning and daring war captain west of the Mississippi.” It was during this period that he gained the title of the greatest of Cherokee war chiefs.

In 1831, Dutch moved back to the Cherokee Nation, to a ranch north of the Canadian River near the present day community of Texhanna, north of Lake Eufala. From that vantage point he was able to continue to constantly harass his favorite old enemy, the Osage. He also was in constant conflict with the U.S. Army until Lieutenant Colonel J. B. Many, the commander at Fort Gibson, perhaps seeing an opportunity to resolve two problems, hired him as head scout and hunter for the army’s early campaigns against the Comanche. Colonel Many conferred the rank of captain upon him, thus making an ally of an old enemy and acquiring an excellent scout. Of course both scouting and hunting were highly appealing to the 44 year old Dutch, now in the prime of his life. To add to his stature, in 1835 he also represented the Cherokee Tribe in signing a peace treaty with the Comanche.

Following relocation of the Eastern Cherokee in 1839 and removal of the Osage to Kansas, Captain Dutch the warrior was selected as a peace representative on the committee for the “Old Settlers,” the Western Cherokee in their negotiations to settle differences with the Eastern Cherokee. In 1846 he was a member of the joint committee that signed the final treaty in Washington.

Perhaps it was those years of hunting with other tribesmen or the extra strain of facing the ever present dangers on the prairie alone with his hunting dogs. Maybe it was the exertion caused by the long journeys clashing with the Comanche in the western plains or scouting for the army in more recent years. Regardless, time had taken its toll on the 58 year old warrior, by all odds the best his Cherokee Nation had ever known. Tahchee otherwise known as Captain William Dutch the dark eyed warrior, died at his Texhanna ranch on November 12, 1848.

Bruce Howell is an author and retired educator. His work includes 1806, an exploration of the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory. He resides on Grand Lake with his wife, Kay.