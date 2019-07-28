Salvation Army in the Tri-County area will distribute donations of backpacks filled with basic school supplies received during the “Stuff the Bus” event co-hosted by area Walmart stores to Seminole and Lincoln County residents. Most of the basic school supplies were the result of the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary’s fund raising Salad Luncheon.

Required items for residents receiving donated items to bring along include proof of meeting residency requirements, proof of income and expenses, photo ID for heads of household and birth certificates for children or SNAP printout.

Lincoln County residents can come to the Lincoln County DHS office at 2020 E. 1st Street in Chandler August 5 from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.

Seminole County residents can come to the New Life Church at 121 E. 12th Street in Wewoka on August 7 from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army visit www.salvationarmyusa.org

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.