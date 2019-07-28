Charlotte Carol Wright was born in Healdton on May 1, 1939 and passed away in Newport Beach, Calif., on July 9, 2019, surrounded by her children and her husband, Kenneth Haag.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Fred Massad and her mother, Maurine Massad, of Healdton.

Carol graduated from OU with a major in music, which she enjoyed her entire life. She was also an avid Bridge player. However, her favorite hobby was planning trips and visits with her kids and grandkids. Though her family lived coast to coast, she always found a way to keep everyone close and connected.

Carol is survived by her husband, Kenneth Haag of Costa Mesa, Calif., her daughters, Shelley Taylor of Pottsboro Texas, Andrea Koerber of Elk Grove, Calif., Robin Sawyer of Edmonds, Wash., and her son Russell Pangburn, of Columbia, Md. She leaves behind eight grandchildren; Maddy Haines, Monica Taylor, Sarah Koerber, Mackenzie Koerber, Blake Koerber, Jackie Pangburn, Carolyn Pangburn, Steven Pangburn, and Heather Vinson, four great-grandchildren Torre Wingo, James Wingo, Raegn Wingo, and Reece Farmer of Healdton. She also leaves behind a large extended family that she loved and adored.

Carol’s wishes were to return home to Healdton and have her ashes spread at the family farm. A memorial service will be planned for this in the Spring when her son, Russell returns from serving in Iraq.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 31:25.