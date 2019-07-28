BIXBY— After a pair of stellar seasons, Ardmore’s Sitani Lemecki and Sulphur’s Trey Kiser got to go out strong in their final high school games Friday night.

Lemecki and Kiser were apart of the West squad during the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game, which took place at Lee Snider Field on the campus of Bixby High School.

The result was hardly a close one as the West team cruised to a 59-17 victory over the East team.

While Ardmore was represented on the playing field, it was also represented on the sidelines during the game as Tigers offensive line coach Mark Linney was leading the West team.

Linney has spent 34 years of his life coaching, including the last 20 at Ardmore High School.

Spending the week around the best players and coaches in the state was exciting for the coach.

“I got to work with great coaches and great kids, and had a ball,” Linney said. “It is a shame I only get to do it once, but I loved it.”

Linney comes from a coaching family, and has now followed in his father Jerry Linney’s footsteps, who also coached in the game in 1974 from Wilburton.

“It has come full circle,” Linney said, holding back tears. “My dad is in heaven and he would be very proud.”

Being an offensive guy, Linney and his coaching staff opened every play in the playbook during the game, including using a trick play for a big gain in the second quarter to gain momentum.

Lemecki showed during the game why he was a crucial part of a Tigers defense which allowed 9.7 points per game this past season.

The Central Oklahoma bound player was able to make several tackles on the field during the game.

“What surprised me the most through the week was how everyone bonded together,” Lemeki said.

“I thought it was going to be a little awkward going into the week and no one was going to talk each other and everyone was going to stay in their dorms. We all just started getting to know each other and start talking and it was all great.”

“Being the last game to represent Ardmore on the field, it makes me feel happy that a nose guard from Ardmore can be on the field with all thee other great players,” Lemeki added. “Putting Ardmore back on the map where it needs to be at.”

As for Kiser, he also showed why he was a defensive force to be reckoned with during the game.

In addition to being nominated as a captain before the game, the NEO bound standout made several tackles during the game in which he played only on the defensive side of the ball.

Kiser finished this past season with 2,572 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns on offense, and amassing 131 tackles and eight sacks on defense.

He was named as the Best of the Arbuckles Preps Football Player of the Year for 2019 as well as the Male Athlete of the Year.

“Getting to play with everyone else who is pretty much as good as you or better, getting to play as a team and coming together and win as a team, just being a part of the west side and carrying on the legacy,” Kiser said. “ It was pretty fun.”

“This will be one for the books,” Kiser added. “I will always remember this moment. I’ll tell my kids I got to play in the OCA East versus West football game.”