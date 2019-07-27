Community Renewal is gearing up for its inaugural Worth It. conference, a two-day girls workshop, set Aug. 9-10 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

Community Renewal is gearing up for its inaugural Worth It. conference, a two-day girls workshop, set Aug. 9-10 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

“The Worth It. conference provides a community of strong role models to empower young women to see their own true identity and worth while building confidence to support their fellow female,” Community Renewal website, at communityrenewal.org, reads.

In typical conference style, the workshop is organized to have speakers, breakout sessions and panelists.

Featured guest speakers are Camille LaFleur, an assistant professor in the Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Program at Oklahoma Baptist University; and the Rev. Tiffany Nagel-Monroe, of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Breakout sessions will cover several topics.

Offerings include: Rocking Romantic Relationships, Prepping for the Future, Mean Girls and Me, Taking Care of You, Self Esteem/Body Image, Social Media, Doctor Q&A, as well as a parents-only session.

Panelists are Melanie Greenwood, McLoud Intermediate School principal; Tesia Zienter, Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) education director; Tom Dahlman, rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church; and Paulann Canty, Marriage and Family Therapist.

The event also will feature local all-girl band Shoulda Been Blonde.

Swag bags, food and a dance party also are touted as part of the lineup.

The conference is open to incoming seventh- to 12th-grade girls.

Registration is $10.

Scholarships are available based on need.

Register online at communityrenewal.org or in person at 1000 N. Kickapoo.

For more information, call (405) 273-1035.