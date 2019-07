Thomas Lee Castle, 72, Seminole resident, passed away on July 22, 2019, in Seminole.

Memorial services for Thomas will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with Clay Swanson officiating.

Cremation services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.