Jacob Willis Clausen Jr. was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on June 30, 1948, to Jacob Willis Clausen Sr. and Kathryn E. Jacobs Clausen McMeans. He grew up in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

He passed away at home in Shawnee on July 13, 2019, at the age of 71. Everyone knew him as Jack.

Jack served in the United States Coast Guard from May 1967 to 1971, and he was assigned to Squadron Three on the Cutter Hamilton. He was proud of his service and shared numerous pictures of his time there.

Jack was an amazing artist. Upon his discharge from the Coast Guard, he attended the Vesper George School of Art in Boston and graduated in 1974 with a degree in commercial design. Jack was the owner of a commercial graphic art business in Dallas, Texas, named JACKS’ Stats and Graphics for about 20 years. He then worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement as a tools manager (and cashier) from 2005 until his death.

Jack was a born again Christian and somewhere along the line he became an ordained minister. He performed numerous marriages in that capacity. This brought Jack great joy.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Willis Clausen Sr. and his brother William (Bill) Clausen.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, 10 months and 5 WONDERFUL days, Joy Clausen of Shawnee, his mother Kathryn E. Jacobs Clausen McMeans of Allentown, Pennsylvania, his sister Nancy Clausen Gamber Jensen and her husband Steve Jensen of Allentown, his daughter Tara Clausen Bender of Carrollton, Texas, and her children: Kitira Wood Thompson and Ashley Bender, his son Erik Clausen and his wife Destiny Clausen of McKinney, Texas, and their children: Avery, River and Roman.

He is also survived by his step-children Amber Williams and her husband Johnny Wayne Williams of Emory, Texas, and their children Gabreyel and Heston and Jarrett McCoy of Shawnee, and his daughter Kyla, and nieces and nephews, great-nephew, great-nieces and many, many friends.

Jack’s memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Mike McInerney of Decatur, Texas, and will held on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1451 E. 45th Street, Shawnee. There will be a dinner reception after the service in the Fellowship Hall.

To share memories or condolences, go to following website: www.acs-okc.com.