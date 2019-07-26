It’s auction time when the 22nd annual KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM auction is set for Saturday at Washington County Fairgrounds Building in Dewey.

Doors open for browsing at 8 a.m., auction begins at 9am. There is an opportunity for instant savings on brand new merchandise and gift certificates from local businesses, shows in Branson and attractions in Eureka Springs, Oklahoma City and Arlington, Texas.

There is no cost for bidding numbers and there will be door prizes. This unique auction is designed so the consumer will not pay more than 80% of the retail value of the item. For example, if you purchase a $100 gift certificate to your favorite local business, the most you will pay is $80.

However, many items won’t even get to the full 80%. Bidders may pay 40-50-or 60% of retail. Auctions by Mary will be joining again this year with auctioneer, T.W. Davis, and the Rolling Pin at Second Bakery and Deli will be on-site providing concessions.

Items and gift certificates from the following local businesses will be featured at the auction: 4 Seasons Ag and Lawn, Action Communications, Adams Golf Course, Americana Theater, Amy Morris Massage Therapist, Anderson Processing-Delaware, Andy Williams Theatre-Branson, Arbuckle Wilderness-Davis, ASAP General Stores/Phillips 66, B&C Auto Parts, Bartlesville Area Farmers Market, Bell Camper Sales, Bit of Country, Bluboots of Coffeyville, Blue Stem Aerial Sprayers, Buttercup Market, Caney Valley Trailer Sales, Clay Cooper Theatre-Branson, Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce, Coffeyville Feed and Farm Supply, Crossroads Trading Company, DFR Autoworks, Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Dutton Family Theater-Branson, Edna Mattress Factory, El Corral, Enterprise Sod Store, Frida’s Cocina Mexicana, Frontier City/White Water Bay-OKC, Funeral Home-Pawhuska, Gator’s Window Cleaning and Pressure Washing, Grand Country Music-Branson, Great Passion Play-Eureka Springs, Green Thumb Nursery and Greenhouse, Hill Dermatology, Hillcrest Golf Course-Coffeyville, Hilton Garden Inn, Historic Whiting Hotel, iFly-Oklahoma City, Jim Stafford Theatre-Branson, Kansas City Zoo, Kendrick-McCarty-Johnson, Lay’s Custom Welding, Lookin’ Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Martha’s Task, Michael’s Carpet and Sleep Center, Mid America Farm and Ranch-Talala, Miracle Ear, Moxie on Second, Mudpies2 -Pawhuska, Nowata Country Club, Nowata Ranch Supply, One Stop Vape Shop, Paws Resort & Spa, Peter’s True Value, Pierce Arrow, LLC, Popkess Pharmacy-Dewey, Prairie Cottage-Pawhuska, Precision Spinal Health Care, Quality Vision Center, Riversport Adventure Park-OKC, Romans Outdoor Power, Rustic Glow Tanning and Gifts, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Saxon’s Fine Furnishings, Six Flags Over Texas, South Coffeyville Stockyards, Spectrum Paint, Sterling’s Grille, The Crayola Experience-Plano, Texas, The Million Dollar Inn, The Woodshed, The Yoke Bar and Grill-Coffeyville, Triangle Serum, Turpentine Creek Refuge, Welk Resort in Branson, Windle’s Rock and Jewelry, World’s Largest Toy Museum, Yocham’s Custom Leather Saddlery and More.

New items are being purchased daily, check out www.bartlesvilleradio.com to keep up with all the auction items.