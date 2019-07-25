Seminole State College’s Upward Bound program recently hosted approximately 160 students for a summer camp on campus. The purpose of the camp is to simulate a college environment that includes hands-on, interactive enrichment classes, social and cultural activities, overnight field trips and a variety of team building events. Activities this year included a suicide prevention seminar, weekly team challenges, motivational speakers and a courtyard celebration with inflatables and karaoke. Student participants also volunteered at the Oklahoma City Food Bank and attended an Oklahoma City Dodgers game. Upward Bound Projects are 100 percent federally-funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The Upward Bound Program provides services, at no cost to participants, which will enhance academic achievement in high school and prepare participants to enter and succeed in postsecondary education. SSC’s Upward Bound currently serves 21 high schools in the area.