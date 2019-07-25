Clara Fern Frisk, 79, of Miami, Oklahoma passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri on June 22, 2019. She understood and believed in 1Corinthians 15; wherein states that this was her spiritual birth day in heaven. At her request, her body was donated for medical

research and she requested no memorial service.

Fern, as she was known to family and friends, was born on June 7, 1940 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Gussie Mack Aston and Clara Mildred (French) Aston. She attended school in Miami, Oklahoma. She married Richard Todhunter in 1957 and together they raised four daughters, Luanne, Shirley, Paula, and Elizabeth, moving to rural Miami in 1968.

Later, she became a professional truck driver and met Leonard L. Frisk. They married in 1984 and enjoyed many adventures together. Leonard was her loyal friend, husband, and eventually, her loving caregiver.

Fern is survived by her husband, Leonard, daughter Shirley Barchak and husband Robert of Joplin, Missouri, daughter Paula Landers and husband Byron of Miami, Oklahoma, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

Fern was predeceased by her parents, her daughters Luanne and Elizabeth, her

brothers Gary and Winston, and her sister Shirley.

