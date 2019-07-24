Shawnee Forward put together a reception Tuesday to honor a couple of the city's leaders: Chance Allison and Eric Benson. The event was hosted to bid Benson a fond farewell and to welcome Allison in his new role.

Shawnee Forward put together a reception Tuesday to honor a couple of the city's leaders: Chance Allison and Eric Benson. The event was hosted to bid Benson a fond farewell and to welcome Allison in his new role.

Allison, former finance director-turned assistant city manager, will soon be taking on a new position as Shawnee City Commissioners unanimously voted this month to hire him as city manager.

Interim City Manager Eric Benson has occupied the position for nearly a year, filling in after former City Manager Justin Erickson resigned last summer. Benson was approved to stay until December but, now that Allison has been voted in to take the post, Benson said he would only be in the way. He officially will step down as Allison takes the reins at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 — on the weekend before the next Board of Commissioners meeting.