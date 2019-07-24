Harry Edgar Brown Jr. w/pic

Harry Edgar Brown Jr., 101, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Harry was born October 29, 1917 to parents Harry Edgar Sr. and Margretta (Lowther) Brown in East Brady, Pennsylvania. He attended East Brady Public Schools and attended Grove City College.

He then went to work for the Pennsylvania Highway Department in June 1939 as an inspector before enlisting in the United States Army on January 22, 1942. He attended basic training in Ft. Meade, Maryland, then OCS and flight training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was a Liasion Pilot assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in March 1943. He served in Europe from January 1944 through July 1945, including the Normandy Invasion, Northern France, Paris Liberation, Hurtgen and Battle of Bulge and Army of Occupation.

Harry married Juanita Butler of Olustee, Oklahoma on June 19, 1943.

He returned to the USA in July 1945. He was separated from active duty September 1945 and was recalled to active duty April 1950 through September 1952 and USAR until he retired in October 1977.

Harry was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company from November 1945, in the Engineer Department until February 1984.

He was active in the Masonic Lodge #284, Military Officers Association of America and was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

Harry is survived by his daughter Beverly Brown Wissen and husband Dale of Owasso; one granddaughter Lacey Brown Wissen of Tulsa and one sister Helene “Cricket” Slater of East Brady, Pennsylvania.

A graveside service will military honors will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.