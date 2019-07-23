Recently a group a volunteers from within the community offering their time and talent to spruce up a Shawnee elementary school.

Recently a group a volunteers from within the community offering their time and talent to spruce up a Shawnee elementary school.

Community Renewal, Express Employment Professionals and Lowe’s teamed up with fellow community volunteers to paint the halls at Jefferson Elementary School as part of a community initiative to assist schools Community Renewal Communications Coordinator Maile Hopkins said.

On July 15 and 16, she said there were 30 volunteers from local Boy Scouts troops, Shawnee High School football and volleyball teams, Emmanuel Episcopal Church and University Baptist Church who assisted teachers, Community Renewal staff, and Express staff to update the inside of Jefferson.

Lowe’s in Shawnee donated all of the painting supplies, Hopkins said.

The group was guided by experts.

“Express split the cost of two professional painters at a discounted rate with Community Renewal to lead the project,” she said.

Also, Express Employment staff members Rahna Raines, Liz Hughey, Harmony May and Justina Tynes assisted July 19 for final touchups and cleanup.

“Community Renewal and Express Employment believe the amazing staff and administration at Jefferson Elementary give so much day-in and day-out to support, enrich and encourage students at Jefferson Elementary,” she said, “and assisting with much needed painting updates was one small way to give back.”