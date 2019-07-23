Turner — Services for Carolyn Lyzeil Cooper of Burneyville are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Freeman Auditorium of the Turner School. Rev. Mike Williams and Pastor Ryan Eakins will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Leon Cemetery, Leon, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Born May 27, 1939, in Petersburg, Jefferson County, to Judge Clyde Johnson and Lillie Mae Norvell Johnson. She died July 20, 2019, at Mercy Health Love County, Marietta.

Carolyn Cooper was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was raised in the Keltner, Leon area and attended Leon School.

She married JH Sonny Mobley on Aug. 18, 1956. They had a daughter, Jamie and a son, Bruce. They divorced in 1972. She married Billy Wayne Cooper on April 6, 1973. Billy was the love of her life and they enjoyed many years together. They loved camping and fishing. They owned and operated Madill Pump & Supply for many years while living in Kingston. They sold their business in 1990 and moved back to Jimtown and built a home.

At that time, Carolyn began working for Turner Public Schools. She worked 21 years for the school district, most as the Cafeteria Manager. She took great pride in feeding children of the Turner Community. She made sure no child left her cafeteria hungry and they also received a portion of love and affection with their meals.

Carolyn loved being outdoors. She fished whenever she got the chance. She loved gardening, canning and working in her yard.

Carolyn was an excellent cook and well known for her “lunch lady” rolls and delicious meals. There was always plenty for all on her table. She delighted in spoiling her grand and great-grandchildren and attended all their activities.

Carolyn was the last surviving matriarch of the Johnson family. She loved her nieces and nephews and their children like her own. She will forever be remembered for her feisty spirit and loving heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; her parents, Judge and Lillie Johnson; a son, Farran Cooper; a daughter, Sherry Lehman; two brothers, Robert and Marvin Johnson; and three sisters, Magdelene (Salty) Parker, Oleta Gandy and Faye Hicks.

She is survived by her three children, Jamie Roberts and husband Larry, Bruce Mobley and friend Shari Milor, and Lisa Gordon and husband Jay; six grandchildren, Amber Robertson, Jason Stair, Sierra Roberts, Sunni Bridgman, Tyler Hardin and Kylie Holloway; 10 great-grandchildren, Rainee Gilliland, Bella Robertson, Hannah, Blayden, Adelynn and Kendall Bridgman, Aemon and Farryn Holloway, and Noah and Kate Stair; brother-in-law, Johnny Gordon; sister-in-law, Charlene Howerton; special friend, Essie Lang; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Serving as casket bearers are Greg Gray, Keith Hallum, Jimmy Gayle Tynes, Johnny Tynes, Waylon Brown and Brian Ladner.

Honorary bearers are LaQuitta Ladner, Ginger Hartman, Marion Flaherty, Ron, Denise and Marcus Balog, Sherri and Ronald Rhoades.

Memorial contributions can be made to Turner Public Schools in memory of Carolyn Cooper.

Time of visitation for family and friends was held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

