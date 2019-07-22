Oklahoma man arrested after daughter's fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a 74-year-old man has been arrested on a murder complaint in the fatal shooting of his daughter.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate Michael Henthorn was being held without bond Monday on a second-degree murder complaint. The records don't indicate if Henthorn is represented by an attorney.

Investigators say the shooting occurred Friday night during a family argument at an Oklahoma City residence. Police say Henthorn retrieved a gun during the argument and was confronted by a male relative, who tried to intercede.

The men were struggling over the gun when it discharged and struck Henthorn's daughter, 47-year-old Mischa Hill of Oklahoma City. Police say Hill wasn't involved in the struggle over the gun when she was shot.

Hill was pronounced dead at a hospital.

•••

Oklahoma deputies cleared in death of motorist after stop

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) — Two Wagoner County sheriff's deputies who fought with and used stun guns on a motorist who later died have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott announced Monday that deputies Nick Orr and Kaleb Phillips have returned to full-duty status.

District Attorney Jack Thorp cleared the officers after reviewing the investigation into the July 1 death of Jeffrey Krueger of Texas.

Thorp says the investigation revealed Krueger fought with Phillips and attempted to take his firearm before Orr arrived. Thorp says both deputies then fought with Krueger and used stun guns on him to try and take him into custody.

Thorp says deputies summoned an ambulance after Krueger had been handcuffed and noticed he was having trouble breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

•••

Inmate who escaped from southeast Oklahoma prison captured

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A 39-year-old state prison inmate is back in custody after escaping from a minimum-security correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Christopher Jacobs was apprehended Saturday night after walking away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Officials say Jacobs was discovered missing around 10 a.m. Saturday. Other inmates told investigators that Jacobs had walked away from the unfenced prison and got into a vehicle that then left the area.

Jacobs was serving a five-year prison sentence out of Pittsburg County for grand larceny, burglary, false impersonation, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.

Prison officials did not indicate whether Jacobs will face additional charges following his escape.

•••