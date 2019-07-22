James Eldon Bruce of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was 83.

James was born May 28, 1936 in Chetopa, Kansas to Archie and Thelma (Hudson) Bruce. He graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Kansas and had lived in the Commerce and Miami area all of his life.

James worked for B.F. Goodrich in Miami and was a farmer for many years. He was a member of the Melrose United Methodist Church in Melrose, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Lynn Lamb, his parents, his brother, Archie Bruce and a sister, Virginia Bruce.

James is survived by his wife, Juanita Bruce of the home, his grandson he raised as a son, Joey Stites and wife Katisha of Miami, Oklahoma and one sister, Maurine Yost of Columbus, Kansas.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami, Oklahoma with Rev. Ed McFall officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery west of Melrose, Kansas with Joey Stites, Dusty Goforth, Alan Goforth, Dan Yost, Ray Potts and Felipe Alaniz serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma.