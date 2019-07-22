Billie Ann Crosby, 86, a longtime Afton resident passed away at her home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Billie was born on January 16, 1933 in Noel, Missouri to Charles Oliver and Flossie Ann (Moss) Walker. She graduated High School from Southwest City High School. She married Allen Lee Crosby, he preceded her in passing. Billie loved to garden, and was known to be very handy. She was a hard worker, she worked side by side with her husband through the years farming, building houses or working on equipment. Billie’s family describes her as a person who looks at life through clear eyes. Mrs. Crosby was preceded in passing by her parents, her husband, her two sisters, Lois Garvin and Madge Scott, her three brothers Kelly Walker, Hugh Walker, and Charles Q. “Bud” Walker.

Those left to Share Billie’s memory are her children Gayla Crosby of Tulsa, Gregory Crosby and his wife Erin of Edmond and Dr. Heith Crosby and his wife Dr. Kimblery Crosby of Broken Arrow, along with her grand children Alana Hunt, Corrin Hunt both of Tulsa, James Crosby of Saint Louis, Nash Crosby of Edmond and Chloe Crosby of Edmond.

Services for Billie are Monday, July 22, 2019 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Afton with Mr. James Crosby officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Afton.

The family has ask that memorial contributions be made to the Mount Hope Cemetery Fund. Those can be sent to Afton City Hall, 201 S 1st St, Afton, OK 74331

