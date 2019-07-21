WILSON — Graveside pavilion services for Mrs. Patsy Ann (Dyer) Long, 56, of Wilson are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bomar Point Cemetery with Pastor Spence McConnell officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Patsy was born in Rogers, Ark., on July 27, 1962, to the late Mr. Chester Franklin Dyer and Mrs. Edna Mae (Churchill) Dyer. She departed this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Plano, Texas.

Patsy grew up in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School in 1981. Patsy was blessed with two children, Christy Lynn and Samuel Earl. She worked for the Ardmore Veterans Center as a CNA for 22 years and other area nursing homes most of her life. Patsy later married Russell Edward “Eddie” Long in December of 1999. They were blessed with a daughter, Kassitty LeAnn. Patsy enjoyed going to the lake with her family and laying out in the sun with her sister, Patty.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sisters, Norene, Sue, Carol and Francis; brothers, Jerry, Jimmy and Shorty; and a nephew, Jesse Smith.

Patsy is survived by her husband Eddie of the home; daughters, Christy Bulla and husband Dustin of Wilson and Kassitty Long and Josh Thornton of Ardmore; son, Sam Simmons and Kylie of Kingston; step-daughters, Krystal Long and Tanner Underwood of Ardmore and Rachel Long and Brandon Lasiter of Healdton; grandchildren, Katelyn, Justus and Ella Bulla, Bryton and Hayden Simmons; step-grandchildren, Aubrie Underwood and Noah, Corena, Kendall and Abaline Lasiter; sisters, Patty Smith and John of Healdton and Linda Lingar of Texas; brothers, Kenneth Dyer and wife Sandra of Lone Grove, Wesley “Bo” Dyer of Wilson, Gerald (Sunshine) Dyer of Wilson and Darold “Dean” Dyer of Wilson; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Bulla, Tanner Underwood, Joshua Thornton, Brandon Lasiter, Brandon Dingman and Marc Morales.

Honorary bearers will be Bo Dyer, Kenneth Dyer, Dean Dyer, Sunshine Dyer, Charlie Smith, Bryan Smith and Rosie Skelton.

A family visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

