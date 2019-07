Davis

Mary Lou Shamel, 96, died July 17, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)



Healdton

Lonnie L. Jean, 88, of Healdton, died July 20, 2019. Services are pending. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)



Tishomingo

Cristofor Lee Belcher, 25, died July 16, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Milburn. Interment to follow at Condon Grove Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)