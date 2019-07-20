Surprise, surprise - I just couldn't stay away so here I am again with all the info you could possible need to enjoy yourself at the Shawnee Senior Center right here in the middle of downtown Shawnee and also right next door to the auditorium and gym at 401 North Bell.

The center has been in the paper a little lately but nobody’s mentioned the things that are the most important and that’s what I’m here to do.

First thing’s first, so I am gonna remind everyone that just about everything there was to do at your senior center is still here to do.

Fitness classes are still here to enjoy every morning from 8:30 to 9:30 and again in late afternoon from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sharon and Beth are still teaching their respective classes, so if you’ve been missing come on by and say “Hi.”

Music is still being made by the five-piece country and western band that plays every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 in the afternoon until 2:30 p.m. If you are new to the band, now is the time to check it out.

Gospel singing is still going strong on Tuesday and Friday morning from 10:30 until 11:30. If you weren’t one of the original singers, come join in now because new voices and faces are always welcome.

There is always a demand for more card players and card games to play so come join the Monday, Wednesday, Friday afternoon group that play anything from Canasta, and Spades to “Golf” and “Social Security.” Never heard of those last two card games? Neither had I but I’ve played them both and they’re fun.

Of course if you are a Pinochle player, Thursday is the day for you. Tables available for Single and Double deck and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

As I am sure many of you already know there is always something going on at the senior center. Some things promote health and well being and some things just are for fun and fellowship. Whatever you were looking for before and perhaps found here at 401 North Bell is, in all probability, still here and waiting for you to come back.

New things to do and participate in will be available over time and as a “for instance” type example there is a “water aerobics” class at the Shawnee Splash on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:15 now through Aug. 15. The class is taught by Vonda and there is just a $1 cost per class.

Remember to mark your calendar and remember the “50’s Dance” coming up on Saturday the 27th of July with the return of the “Elvis” impersonator and the hot music from 7 until 10 and all for just $5 per person.

New things, old things, fun for all things can be found at your senior center, so drop by to see for yourselves and remember to always check out this space on Saturdays for the latest info.

And, as always, see you at the center!