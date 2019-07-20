Saturday July 20

The Ritz Theater invites the Shawnee community to attend their 50 and 60s themed Street Dance Saturday July 20 in front of the theater on Main Street from 6-10 p.m.

Saturday July 20-Sunday July 21

Beginning Saturday July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the G & S Gun Show. The show will continue to Sunday July 21 also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be several different dealers selling new and used rifles, handguns, shotguns, knifes, amo and other such accessories. The show will take place at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center at 1700 W. Independence and tickets are $8 general admission, children 12 and under with an adult are free, police and firefighters are free and $2 are taken off admission for active and retired military members with an ID.

Sunday July 21

Visit the Shawnee Country Club for Mimosa Brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Patrons can order $2 Mimosas and $5 Bloody Marys with signature brunch items on the menu as well as full lunch items and omelettes to order. The Shawnee Country Club is located at 2501 Augusta Drive.