On Thursday Shawnee's Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary hosted its annual salad luncheon — an annual fundraiser to purchase back-to-school backpacks and school supplies for area children. The organization doles out the supplies to children in Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Seminole Counties.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until all are given away) Thursday, July 25, at the The Salvation Army Administration Offices at 200 E. 9th in Shawnee, backpacks will be offered to residents in Pottawatomie County. Dates and times for distribution to Seminole and Lincoln Counties will be announced soon.

“Parents or guardians must bring with them and provide their photo ID, proof of residency, proof of household income, as well as a birth record and shot record of each child,” Capt. Stacey Connelly said.

Last year the Women’s Auxiliary raised more than $5,000 to help with the back-to-school program.

For more information, call (405) 275-2243 or visit salvationarmyaok.org.