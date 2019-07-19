Funeral services for Gary Dale Fullerton, Sr. will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Davis with Brother Frank Duncan and Dr. Terry Tramel officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.

Gary Dale was born June 7, 1944, in Davis, to the late Venus Franklin and Opal Lucille (Tyner) Fullerton. He died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Davis, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 18 days. Gary Dale and the former Ms. Phyllis Kaye West were married on June 7, 1963, in Sulphur. From this union were born three children, Dale, Rhonda and Jeremy.

Gary Dale grew up in Davis, graduating from Davis High School, Class of 1962. He continued his education at East Central University in Ada, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education; as well as two master’s in education. He later attended Oklahoma State University, where he received his superintendent’s certification. His formal education led him to teach 26 years in the classroom, three years as principal and eight years as superintendent in several schools across Oklahoma and Texas, retiring with 38 years in public education. In addition to his career in Education, Gary Dale also worked as a real estate appraiser and home inspector; as well as many years in law enforcement, which included being elected Murray County Sheriff and working as National Park Ranger for the Chickasaw National Park in Sulphur.

Throughout his career in educations, Gary Dale received several awards and recognitions, including Davis High School Teacher of the Year in 1992 and induction into the Davis Alumni Hall of Fame. While serving as the superintendent of Wilson Public Schools, he received the High-Tech Award from the Oklahoma State Department of Education for developing, installing and operating the first full time student education TV station in the state of Oklahoma. The station was operated 24/7 and was ran by students.

Gary Dale was a very civic-minded individual. He served in the Oklahoma National Guard from January 1966 until he was discharged in January 1973. He also served on numerous city and county boards, including the Davis Planning Board and the Murray County Civil Defense Agency, where he also served as director for several years. Membership in civil organizations included the Gideons, Rotary Club of Wilson, the Tri-County Interlocal CoOp, and the Cooperative Council of School Administrator.

As busy and as active as Gary Dale was in life, he always had his priorities in order. First and foremost, he was a devoted Christian, with a longtime membership of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Davis. Second was his family, whom he loved dearly and taught each of them to believe in themselves and to be good Godly people. Next to God and family, were his friends and students, who could always find encouragement and support. His love, support and commitment to his family and community will forever be missed.

Survivors include his loving wife Kaye; one daughter, Rhonda Staggs and husband Kevin; two sons, Dale Fullerton and Jeremy Fullerton and wife Melissa, all of Davis; seven grandchildren, Tyner Kennedy and wife Maddy of Tulsa, Hunter Fullerton, Rylie Farmer and husband Justin, Jon Weston Fullerton, Abbie Staggs, Mason Fullerton and Gracie Ann Fullerton, all of Davis; two great-grandchildren, Reece and Jaxon Farmer; one sister, Mary Lee Fletcher of Davis; mother-in-law, Bernice West of Sulphur; three sisters-in-law, Marilyn Caldwell and husband Randy of Rowlett, Texas, Karol Day and husband Glenn of Tulsa and Charlene Fullerton-Tigert of Plano, Texas, nieces, Stephanie Fletcher, Jenny and David Norton of Davis; as well as other numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Gary Dale was preceded in death by three brothers, Vandon, Dewayne and Jerry Don Fullerton; father-in-law, J.W. West; brother-in-law, Mike Fletcher; and niece, Michelle Fletcher.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tyner Kennedy, Hunter Fullerton, Jon Weston Fullerton, Mason Fullerton, Justin Farmer, David Norton and Gracie Fullerton. Honorary bearers will be Wayne Glasgow, Jerry Pletcher, Bill Chaffin, David Edwards, Mike Hellack, Mike Warren, Mike Lee, Dick Jones, Pete Carlile, Dave Pickard, Kurtis Case, Pete Byrd and all former students.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday evening, July 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home, Davis

Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.