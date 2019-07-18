Thursday

Jul 18, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jul 18, 2019 at 7:09 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


July 16


• Terry Dean Barnes, 63, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to yield from stop sign, vehicle entering stop intersection


• Stoney Andrew Bowlin, 31, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Cody Ryan Burruss, 27, on charges of domestic abuse


• Tyshawn Cochran, 22, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Drake Lloyd Hines, 24, on charges of failure to pay child support and service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• Shantel Marie Myers, 19, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor)


• Dale Britton Stark, 62, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Jonathan Lee Wyatt, 28, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor)


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


July 49


• James Ray Duffield Jr., 49, on charges of failure to appear


• Tina Marie Vinita, 48, on charges of service failure to appear warrant