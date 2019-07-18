The Avedis Foundation recently announced its issuance of a nearly $35K grant to Shawnee Little Theatre (SLT) to use toward a new lighting system.

The Avedis Foundation recently announced its issuance of a nearly $35K grant to Shawnee Little Theatre (SLT) to use toward a new lighting system.

The grant will allow the organization to update its lighting system, increasing the overall quality of productions.

“The Avedis Foundation is very proud to support the Shawnee Little Theatre with this grant,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Kathy Laster said. “We are extremely fortunate to have a community theatre of this caliber in Shawnee for the benefit of the citizens in our area.”

As a volunteer-led organization they are dedicated to provide community involvement opportunities while inspiring appreciation for the arts for all generations, she said.

“Shawnee Little Theatre is very grateful to Avedis for sponsoring a portion of the much needed upgrade to our 40-plus year-old lighting system,” SLT Artistic Director Ronny Jones said. “This will enable SLT to eventually have a state-of-the-art lighting system when further funds are accumulated.”

Jones said SLT is pleased to be a part of Shawnee’s increasing quality of life through live theatre.

“The Avedis support makes Shawnee a well-rounded community,” he said.

To support the perpetual mission of this organization both now and in the future donations can be made directly to SLT.

SLT, an award-winning community theatre, was founded in 1967 to enrich, entertain and educate the community through live theatre experiences.

Aside from live productions, SLT also offers technical theatrical training that children, youth and adults receive through camps, workshops and main stage productions. It also provides a safe space for children, youth and adults to invest in the arts and better the community.

The Avedis mission is to measurably improve health, wellness and the quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit avedisfoundation.org.