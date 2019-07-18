Beloved Marcia Lynn (Ives) Patterson, 57, of Perkins, Oklahoma, departed this life and went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019, in Edmond surrounded by her loving family.

Marcia was born in Bethany, Oklahoma, to Annita (Ham) Eades and Lent Ives on July 6, 1961.

She leaves to mourn her passing; her daughters, son, and son-in-law, daughter, Kaylynn (Patterson) Kimber and husband, Colton Kimber, daughter, BillieJo Patterson and son, Dusty Wayne Patterson all of Perkins, and step-son Kyle Derick Patterson, Denver, Colorado.

She also is survived by her precious granddaughter, Blakely Lynn Kimber, Perkins; Marcia’s sisters and brothers; JoEtta (Ives) Hughes, Tulsa, Michael Keith Ives and wife, Belinda (Eades) Ives, Perkins, Lorraine (Ives) Caldwell, and husband Mark Alan Caldwell, Poteau, and Perry Lent Ives, Perkins, step-father Frank Eades and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, loved ones, soul sisters; Melinda (Key) Rose, and Tina (McDaniel) Wainwright, Lori Dean, KKG pledge sister and many other cherished friends.

Marcia was preceded in death by her mother, Annita (Ham) Eades, Perkins, and father, Lent H. Ives, Lexington, Kentucky, and her brother in law, Tom Hughes, Claremore, and niece Kasey Ives, Oklahoma City, and grand niece, Ilah Simmons, Tulsa.

Marcia was a proud 1979 graduate of Poteau High School where she was a cheerleader and accomplished athlete (State Track 440 Relay Team). She was an Oklahoma State University graduate and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Marcia graduated from Heritage School of Massage Therapy and currently worked at the spa in Shawnee’s Grand Casino Hotel and Resort. Her clients and co-workers were near and dear to her heart.

Marcia enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoying most the time she spent with her family, taking trips, and watching them mature into fine young adults.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at First Baptist Church, 500 East Knipe St., Perkins.