Curtis Wilkinson

Curtis Leon Wilkinson, 84, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, family will receive guests at the funeral home on Sunday 6 – 8 p.m.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Tuxedo Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Aubrey Swan Jr.

Aubrey Olen Swan Jr., 66, of Dewey, died Tuesday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Church of Christ directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ryan Murphy

Ryan Kristopher Murphy, 32, formerly of Bartlesville, died July 14.

Family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday from 5 – 7 p.m.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Robert Stine

Robert J Stine, 97 of Bartlesville, died July 18.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary Nunneley

Mary Nunneley, 87 of Bartlesville, died July 18.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia Clark

Virginia L. Clark, 88, of Copan, died Monday.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.