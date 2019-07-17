OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — The Thunder made it official Tuesday: Russell Westbrook is heading to Houston.

“Russell Westbrook is the most important player in the brief history of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a team release. “He has left an indelible mark on this team, city and state. None of us could have anticipated the player he has become, and we are all deeply proud of what he has contributed to the success of the franchise and to our community. Russell and his wife Nina, their three children, his brother and his parents will always remain part of the Thunder family. We wish them nothing but happiness and success in the future.”

OKC agreed to trade Westbrook to the Rockets for Chris Paul, two first-round draft picks (2024 and 2026) and two pick swaps (2021 and 2025) on Thursday, ESPN first reported.

In his statement, Presti confirmed that before trading Westbrook, he spoke with the franchise star and his agent about his and the team’s futures.

“Through those conversations we came to the understanding that looking at some alternative situations would be something that made sense for him,” Presti said. “As a result, and due to his history with the Thunder, we worked together to accommodate this. Our ability to have these types of conversations and work so closely with Russell and his agent Thad Foucher is only possible because of the depth of the relationship that has been built over the last 11 years.”

Westbrook leaves OKC as the all-time Thunder leader in scoring (18,859), assists (6,897), rebounds (5,760) and steals (1,442). The eight-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP led his team to nine playoff appearances.

Westbrook, the 2008 No. 4 overall draft pick, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder. At the end of this past season, only three other active players had played for the same team for the last 11 seasons or longer: Dallas’s Dirk Nowitzki (21), Miami’s Udonis Haslem (16) and Memphis’s Mike Conley (12). Nowitzki retired. Haslem’s contract expired and he has not yet re-signed. The Grizzlies traded Conley to Utah.

“I have a great deal of respect for Russell and there is no way to adequately describe our appreciation for what he has meant to Oklahomans,” Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett said in a team release. “His legacy here is immense, and he will be honored by the team for all he has done. We wish he and Nina and their family all the best. While this era of Thunder basketball now comes to an end, I’m confident our talented team of people will once again position the Thunder for success in the future.”

