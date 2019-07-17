Edna Earl Becker was born October 5, 1951, in Trinidad, Colorado, and departed this life at Vitas Hospice in Fort Worth, Texas, May 23, 2019, at the age of 67.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Earl Lee and Ira Dimmis Walker Lee; and her grandparents, Dick Walker and Mary Ellen Raper Walker, all residents of Delaware County, Oklahoma. Earlene Lee Armstrong, a half-sister of Madison, Wisconsin, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Becker of Fort Worth; son, John Kersh of Houston, Texas; and granddaughter Harper Lily Kresh of Sugar Land, Texas.

Two sisters and brothers-in-law are left to mourn her: Linda Lee Dunham and her husband James Dunham of Jay, Oklahoma; and Judy Lee Soriano and her husband Lucio Soriano, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Nephews Jimmy Dunham, Mark Dunham, David Soriano and niece Adriana Soriano Smith all remember a loving aunt. Elena Soriano and Lilah Smith, daughters of Adriana Smith, loved their "EE" with all their hearts and will feel her absence in their lives.

Edna loved cats, especially Ruthie and Sallie, her long-time companions, who will miss her loving presence.

She supported all animal causes, especial the SPCA. Donations in her name can be made to that organization or any that support animal rights.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. at Duffield Cemetery in Jay, Oklahoma July 30, 2019.