Curtis Wilkinson

Curtis Leon Wilkinson, 84, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Aubrey Swan

Aubrey O. Swan, 66, of Dewey, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ryan Murphy

Ryan Kristopher Murphy, 32, formerly of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Melvin Reed

Melvin Reed, 74, died July 15.

Services will be held at the Pawhuska First United Methodist Church on July 19 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Pawhuska City Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.