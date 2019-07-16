In just two weeks, Copan school will begin enrollment. The calendar is posted and enrollment begins Aug. 1 for elementary students with junior high and high school enrollment Aug. 5. Teachers will attend Professional Days Aug. 6-8. On Aug. 12, students will begin the 2019/2020 school year.

For anyone who has small children and is looking for information on headstart, there is an application process started. The details are being worked out and should be available shortly. Call the number at the end of this column for information.

The senior citizens raffle ended Thursday. Winner of the beautiful quilt donated by Paul Fox was Misty Vesey from Caney, Kan. The top ticket salesperson was Linda Lowrey, who sold over 400 tickets. Thank you to everyone who participated in the building fund program.

The menu for Thursday is turkey, veggies, rolls, salad and dessert. The center opens at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. All seniors 55 of age are welcome to join the group. Velma Morain has announced that bingo sessions will start back up in September.

Viola McMahon will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday. Friends and family will gather from 2-4 p.m. in the United Methodist Fellowship Hall for this special occasion. Viola is Anita Rahn’s mother.

Mark your calendar for a “Send-Off” picnic honoring Pastor Michael Leskowat on Sept. 15 in the city park. Menu and details to be announced. Pastor Michael serves as an Army Chaplain and is being deployed.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.