Bartlesville Public School District board members erred on the side of caution Monday and agreed to table a vote in authorizing superintendent Chuck McCauley to enter into a memorandum of understanding to create and implement an Academic Therapeutic Learning Alternative School (ATLAS).

The board signaled it was fully supportive of the alternative program for 24 elementary students, but hesitated to conduct a formal vote as the MOA is still in draft form. It is expected to be finalized in the coming days, and board members will convene in a special meeting to likely authorize the official document.

“I don’t like getting a rough draft to vote on,” said board member Tyler Vaclaw. “I know time is an issue. I’m very much in support of this program, but I do not like approving a document that is just a first draft. I have a moral issue with approving that.”

Board President Scott Bilger agreed and said, “it’s in the best interest of the board to handle things that way.”

The document is currently being reviewed by the school district’s legal counsel, John Moyer, whose job is to review the MOA and approve or recommend changes, Dianne Martinez, BPSD executive director of elementary schools, said.

The program — geared for elementary students to develop socially, emotionally and academically — has been in the works for more than a year, Martinez said. And the funding, support and staff are in place for the new school year next month.

“We want to change the students’ lives. We want to give them a new future. We want to help them heal,” Martinez said.

The students were selected based on principal recommendations and will be for: those who experience trauma, attend less than a full school day due to behavioral issues, display behavior that is disruptive to the classroom environment, are not successful in the regular classroom environment, and/or are chronically absent.

When approved, the district’s pilot program will be the first of its kind in the state, Martinez said. It’s made possible through a community partnership with Grand Lake Mental Health, Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club and Bartlesville Education Promise.

Grand Lake Mental Health will provide a behavioral health coach and therapist, while Heather Boyle will serve as the certified teacher and Jennifer Logsdon will be the teacher assistant.

ATLAS students will attend class at Ranch Heights Elementary School. Those in kindergarten through second grade will spend mornings at the Boys and Girls Club, while third through fifth graders will go there in the afternoon, Martinez said. Transportation to the sites will be provided by the school district.

“We wrote a waiver to the state department, so their full day is going to be a half day, but we felt like we had a moral obligation to try to figure out what we could do with those kids … that made sense,” she said.

“The day is going to be part academic and part social-emotional learning,” Martinez said.

She expressed her gratitude for Grand Lake Mental Health, Boys and Girls Club and Bartlesville Education Promise for partnering together to provide before- and after-staff classing.

Grand Lake Mental Health will furnish a care plan provider, for example, and Bartlesville Education Promise will fund a position at the Boys and Girls Club, she said.

“I’m grateful for the school board for taking this leap of faith with us, … and I just can’t wait to see what happens,” Martinez said.

In other action topics, the board approved a medical marijuana, hemp and cannabidiol policy. It also accepted the resignation of board member Alison Clark, who is relocating, and declared the office for district 3 vacant.