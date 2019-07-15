Throughout her pregnancy, Rachel Langford says she kept seeing the numbers seven and 11.

They'd pop up in the most unusual places, she told CNN.

"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that (the numbers) meant so much," she said. "A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."

So it was no surprise when her baby was born on 7-Eleven Day (July 11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz.

The baby, J'Aime Brown, can celebrate future birthdays by stopping at 7-Eleven stores, which offer free Slurpees each year to celebrate 7-Eleven Day.