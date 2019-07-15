The Grand Lake Bobber Drop is celebrating the tenth year of the event this July.

Sponsored by the Grand Lake Sports Center, the Grand Lake Bobber Drop will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 8 a.m. Sam Williams, owner of Grand Lake Sports Center will drop thousands of bobbers into Grand Lake for participants to pick up.

"The bobbers are going to fall right to you," said Williams "Hope to see everyone bring some bobbers in and win some cool stuff."

Beginning at Honey Creek Bridge, Williams will make a loop, dropping more bobbers at Sailboat Bridge, Monkey Island, Elk River Bridge and Bernice State Park. Williams does encourage safety on the water, as the levels are still higher than normal.

"Water is still going to be up," said Williams. "I'm encouraging safety awareness. I want everyone to be careful."

Williams said that people from all over have donated to the Bobber Drop prizes.

"There are a lot of good prizes. People from all over donated to make sure everybody has a wonderful time out there," said Williams. "With all of the cancellations of events that have happened this summer, it's important that we do something right now to have a bunch of fun."

Williams says his favorite prize is still the grand prize.

"It's always giving away $2,500 in cash, that's the best prize," said Williams.

The 2019 Grand Lake Bobber Drop will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.