With school starting in a month, Grove Public Schools has released the lists of school supplies needed for the duration of the school year.

Grove Early Childhood Center

Pre-K

2 Plastic Folders (3 prong with pockets)

2 Boxes (24 count) of Crayola Crayons

2 4 oz. Bottles of Elmer's Glue (1 for class, 1 for art)

1 Vinyl Red/Blue Kinder Mat

1 Watercolor Paint Set (8 colors)

2 Packages of Baby Wipes

2 Boxes of Dixie Cups (5 oz. size)

1 8 oz. Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

1 Package of 50 Heavy Duty Page Protectors

1 Box of 8 Basic Color Washable Crayola Markers

6 Glue Sticks

4 Dry Erase Markers

1 Pair of Fiskar Scissors, Metal With a Blunt Tip

1 Box of Kleenex

1 Regular Backpack Labled With Name (no tiny backpacks, must be able to fit a 3-ring binder in backpack)

1 Package of Paper Plates

Pre-K Girls

1 Package of Quart Sized Ziploc Bags

1 Package of Napkins

1 Package of Colored Cardstock

Pre-K Boys

1 Package of Gallon Sized Ziploc Bags

1 Package of Colored Copy Paper

Kindergarden

5 24 Count Crayola Crayons (4 for class, 1 for art)

2 Boxes of #2 Yellow Sharpened Pencils (24 total)

6 Glue Sticks

1 Pair of Fiskar Scissors, Metal With a Blunt Tip

1 Box of Kleenex

3 Containers of Clorox or Lysol Wipes

2 Packages of Colored Copy Paper

1 Package of White or Colored Cardstock

6 Dry Erase Markers

1 3 Prong Transparent Vinyl Pencil Bag

1 Plastic 3 Ring Binder (1 inch width pockets inside, clear on both sides)

1 Kinder Mat or Beach Towel

1 PlayDoh

3 Boxes of Basic Color Washable Crayola Markers (2 for class, 1 for art)

2 Basic Watercolor Paint Sets (8 colors)

1 Regular Backpack Labled With Name (no tiny backpacks, must be able to fit a 3-ring binder in backpack)

1 Package of 25 Count Heavy Duty Page Protectors

Kindergarten Girls

1 Package of Gallon Sized Ziploc Bags

2 8 oz. Hand Sanatizers

1 Package of Napkins

Kindergarten Boys

1 Package of Paper Plates

1 Package of Quart Sized Ziploc Bags

1 Package of Baby Wipes

1 Bottle of Elmer's Glue

Grove Lower Elementary

All Grades

1 Box of XL Band-Aids

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

First Grade

1 School Box

3 Containers of Clorox Wipes

2 Pairs of Fiskar Scissors

4 Boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 Count)

2 Boxes of Ticonderoga Pencils (24 Count)

4 Glue Sticks

1 Package of Color Copy Paper

2 One in White Binders with Front View Pocket

3 Packages of Dry Erase Markers

2 3 Brad Plastic Pocket Folders with Three Holes

1 Package of Crayola Washable Markers

2 Packages of 3x5 White Index Cards

3 Packages of Page Protectors

2 Clear Front Canvas Pencil Pouches with Zipper (3 hole)

1 pair of Headphones (no earbuds)

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

First Grade Art

Crayons

Watercolor Paint Set

First Grade Girls

1 Box of Hefty Slider Sandwich Bags

First Grade Boys

1 Box of Gallon Ziploc Bags

Second Grade

1 Package of Washable Markers

1 Plastic School Box

1 Pair of Pointed Metal Scissors

4 Packages of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils

2 Boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 count)

2 Glue Sticks

4 Large Pink Erasers

1 Package of Wide-Ruled Notebook Paper

2 Composition Notebooks

2 Pocket Folders (3 holes)

1 1 Inch Avery Binder

3 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Package of Colored Copy Paper

1 3 Ring Clear Front Pencil Pouch

1 Package of Page Protectors

2 Packages of Dry Erase Markers

2 Packaged of Disinfecting Wipes

1 Set of Headphones

1 Stylus

Second Grade Art

Washable Markers

1 Bottle of Elmer's Glue

Second Grade Girls

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Second Grade Boys

1 box of Ziploc Bags

Third Grade

1 Small School Box

2 Boxes of Crayola Crayons

3 Packages of Ticonderoga Pencils

1 1 Inch White Binders with Clear Front

6 Glue Sticks

1 Package of Wide-Lined Notebook Paper

1 Composition Notebook

1 Spiral Notebook

2 3 Hole Folders

3 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Package of Cap Erasers

1 Pair of Pointed Scissors

1 3 Ring Pencil Pouch with Zipper

2 Packages of Dry Erase Markers (4 Pack Chisel Tip)

1 Package of Colored Copy Paper

1 Package of Sheet Protectors

2 Containers of Clorox Wipes

1 Pair of Headphones

1 Package of Colored Pencils

Third Grade Art

1 Permanent Marker (medium)

1 Package of Glue Sticks

Third Grade Girls

1 Box of Quart Sized Ziploc Bags

Third Grade Boys

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Grove Upper Elementary

All Students

1 Box of XL Band-Aids

Fourth Grade

1 Zippered 3 Ring Binder

2 Packages of Colored Pencils

2 Packages of Pencil Top Erasers

3 Packages of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils

5 Plastic Folders with Holes (no brads)

4 Glue Sticks

1 Pair of Scissors

1 4 Pack of Expo Markers

1 Pencil Bag

1 Container of Clorox or Lysol Wipes

3 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Pair of Earbuds or Headphones

Fourth Grade Girls

1 Package of Red Pens

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Fourth Grade Boys

1 Package of 3X5 Index Cards

1 Box of Quart Sized Ziploc Bags

Teel / Richards / Carper / Hayden / Hines / Noblett

3 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks

Fourth Grade STEAM Lab

1 Package of Ticonderoga Pencils

Fifth Grade

1 3 Inch 3 Ring Zippered Binder

2 Packages of Loose-leaf Notebook Paper

3 Packages of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils

1 Package of Pencil Top Erasers

1 Package of Red Ink Pens

3 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks

1 Package of Crayola Crayons

1 Yellow Highlighter

1 Pair of Scissors

3 Bottles of Glue

2 Plastic Pocket Folders with Holes (no brads)

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

3 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Container of Clorox or Lysol Wipes

1 Pair of Earbuds or Headphones

1 Package of Colored Pencils

Gregg / Yarborough / Cochran / Millican / Taylor

1 Package of Black Dry Erase Markers

Fifth Grade STEAM Lab Girls

1 Box of Kleenex

Fifth Grade STEAM Lab Boys

1 Package of Wet Wipes

Sixth Grade

4 Rotation Amos / Benge / Lepine / Spychalski

1 Package of Colored Pencils

2 Boxes of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils or Mechanical Pencils with Lead

1 Package of Pencil Top Erasers

1 Zippered Binder

1 Pair of Pointed Scissors

2 Packaged of Loose-leaf Notebook Paper

1 Spiral Notebook (80 pages)

3 Composition Notebooks

2 2 Subject Spiral Notebooks

1 Package of Glue Sticks

1 Small Pencil Sharpener

2 Boxes of Anti-Bacterial Wipes

2 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer

2 1 Inch Binders

1 Package of Expo Markers

1 Package or Red or Blue Pens

Sixth Grade STEAM

1 Package of Dry Erase Markers

4 Rotation Crawford / Hamilton / Hampton / Palesano

1 1 Inch 3 Ring Binder

1 Package of #2 Pencils of Mechanical Pencils with Lead

1 Package of Pencil Top Erasers

1 Package of Red Ink Pens

5 Folders with Pockets with Holes

1 Package of Colored Pencils

1 Pair of Scissors

2 Composition Notebooks

2 3 Subject Notebooks

2 Packages of Wide-ruled Notebook Paper

3 Packaged of Glue of Glue Sticks

1 Package of Highlighters (various colors)

1 Protractor

1 Box of Crayons

1 Box of Kleenex

1 Box of Clorox Wipes

Sixth Grade STEAM

1 Glue Stick

1 Black Sharpie

Grove Middle School

3 Inch Binder

Pencil Pouch

Pencils

Pens

Eraser

3 Spiral Notebooks

Erasable Colored Pencils

Folders

Earbuds or Headphones

Calculator (Seventh basic with no +/- key, Eighth TI-3-SX Multiview)

Glue Sticks

Scissors

Highlighters

Seventh Grade Girls

Kleenex

Seventh Grade Boys

Hand Sanitizer

Eighth Grade Girls

Clorox Wipes

Eighth Grade Boys

Dry Erase Markers

Middle School Art Students

Composition Notebook

Metal Pencil Sharpener

#2 Pencil (no mechanical)

Elmer's Glue

Markers

Extra Fine Sharpies

1 Package of White Eraser Hi-Polymer (found in office supplies)

Boys

1 Roll of Masking Tape

Girls

1 Package of Styrofoam Plates

Grove High School

3 Inch 3 Ring Binder

Zippered Pencil Pouch

3 Ring Binder Dividers

19-20 Planner

Highlighters

Colored Pencils

Pencils