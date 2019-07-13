Registration is still underway as United Way of Pottawatomie County gears up for its annual kickoff.

Keeping in tradition with the past couple years, the local United Way will again feature a singing competition.

‘The Voice’ submissions are open through Friday, July 27.

United Way will accept submissions via video, then the top four performers will perform live at the United Way Campaign Kickoff Fiesta Aug. 17 at the FireLake Arena, 18145 Old Rangeline Road.

This year Dyer said the competition will have two categories: Junior – under 16; and Upper – 17 and up. The top four performers in each category will perform live and a winner will be crowned in each category.

“We are excited to feature local talent through our competition,” Lindsay Dyer, United Way director, said. “We would love to see tons of people jump in to get involved.”

How it works

The community votes on favorite videos of performers posted on Facebook.

Each dollar donated are counted as one vote.

Acts are showcased on the United Way's Facebook page, where residents can donate to United Way and simultaneously vote for their favorite singer(s).

How to enter

To submit a video, upload it to YouTube and email the link to thevoice@unitedwaypottco.org.

All submissions must be in by July 27 at midnight to qualify.

To purchase tickets to the Kickoff Fiesta — featuring live music and street tacos — call the United Way office at (405) 273-4012 or contact any United Way Board Member or visit its Facebook Page.

For more information or to donate to United Way of Pottawatomie County, visit unitedwaypottco.org or call the office.

Kickoff dinner

Dyer said an exciting fiesta is planned to engage the community and raise recognition of the organizations the United Way partners with each year.

The Kickoff will take place Aug. 17 and will feature live music by United Way of Pottawatomie County ‘The Voice’ contestants, and offer a street taco-style dinner, a photo booth, and tons of fun, she said.

The nonprofit is teaming up again with Matt Johnson, Chef at the Theopolis Club, Dyer said, to create a unique flair for the dinner portion of the evening.

“Last year was fun for everyone and we are excited to provide an event for the whole family,” she said.

Final numbers for the 2019 campaign have trickled in, she said, with United Way excited to announce that they reached their goal of $500,000.

“We are so thankful for the generous support of our community and donors to help us reach our goal for 2019,” she said. “This year we added two new partner agencies and we are beyond excited for the 2020 Campaign and Kick Off event.”

Through the 2019 Campaign, United Way was able to support 21 Partner Agencies and in 2020 a total of 23 local nonprofits will be supported. United Way is happy to continue to play a role in that nonprofit community and facilitate the excellent work of our nonprofits, Dyer said.