A person of interest first arrested on a DUI complaint is now considered a suspect in a Stroud double homicide, but formal charges have not been field.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that Shawn Pittman, 39, remains jailed on complaints relating to the murders of his parents, Pauletta Pittman, 63, and Mark Pittman, 65. The couple was discovered deceased in their Stroud home Tuesday morning.

Shawn Pittman was taken into custody by the Stroud Police Department on initial complaints of driving under the influence following a traffic stop. Later Tuesday evening, he was booked into the Lincoln County jail on the murder complaints, where he remains without bond.

The OSBI reports the investigation into this double homicide began when Pauletta didn’t show up for work and a coworker called police. Officers discovered the bodies and noted that her minivan was also missing and they could not contact their son, Shawn, who was residing in the home, the OSBI reports, making him a person of interest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Lincoln County District Attorney's office.