Shawnee resident Norma Marie Luis, 90, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in a Norman nursing center.

Rosary will be 6 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 15, at the church with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Other information is pending and will be announced.