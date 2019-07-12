By now, you may have noticed that the Examiner-Enterprise’s logo on the front page looks a bit different than our normal blue.

All last week, our logo looked a little different, too, when we proudly displayed the colors of red, white and blue to celebrate our great nation’s independence 243 years ago.

Today, our logo is in the colors of the rainbow to show how proud this newspaper is of our community’s diversity and to also recognize important moments in history.

Fifty years ago, a group of individuals in New York City stood up to authorities by demonstratively saying they were tired of being harassed, beaten and killed just because of who they were and who they loved. The group of individuals being bullied, hated and sometimes killed back in 1969 were members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Just one month ago — for the first time in city history — the Bartlesville City Council proclaimed June as Pride Month to recognize the contributions that members of the LGBTQ community make to Bartlesville. The proclamation affirmed that Bartlesville is a better place because of our diversity, our inclusiveness and our respectfulness to those who may have a different belief.

The Examiner-Enterprise agrees with our city leaders. We are proud of Bartlesville.

Bartlesville is an inclusive community, not an exclusive community.

Bartlesville is a diverse community, not a discriminatory community.

Bartlesville is a loving community, not a hateful community.

Bartlesville is a tolerant community, not an intolerant community.

Bartlesville is a community that embraces different cultures and beliefs — not a community that casts out those we see as “undesirable.”

Bartlesville is a better place because of our different abilities, backgrounds, religions, belief systems, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientation and gender identification. We are a world-class city on the prairie in Oklahoma — filled with Fortune 500 companies, civic organizations, charities, churches and amazing people who would do anything to help a neighbor in need.

What a blessing it is to live in such a great city like Bartlesville!

On Saturday, the people of Bartlesville have an opportunity to show their love, respect, tolerance and inclusiveness of community members who may not have always felt loved, respected, tolerated or included — those who identify as LGBTQ.

Bartians have the ability to embrace our beautiful diversity with a show of support Saturday during the Pride Picnic at Johnstone Park.

Some may choose another event that is going on at the same time at Sooner Park, and that’s OK, too. Diversity means we’re not all the same and that we respect those differences — just not in a hateful way.

Our hope is this other event is not one to promote hate, disrespect, intolerance, discrimination or exclusiveness. We hope it is truly about being humble and loving while voicing disagreement in belief.

The Examiner-Enterprise supports our wonderfully diverse community — including our LGBTQ neighbors and friends — and we hope the rest of the community does, too.

Happy Pride, Bartlesville. The Examiner-Enterprise continues to be proud to serve you.