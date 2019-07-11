Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson has announced a restructuring of the Shawnee Police Department, including expansion with a full-time narcotics and street crimes/gang unit.

“Our mission is to create the safest community possible for the citizens of Shawnee, “ he said. “We are constantly evaluating the public safety needs of our

community and allocating staff and resources where they are needed.”

The chief said the department has expanded its criminal investigations division to include a full-time narcotics unit and a full-time street crimes/gang unit.

“We have partnered with State and Federal agencies to ensure success with these new crime fighting units,” he said. “We are thankful to have city leaders and a community who support their police officers and public safety.”

The chief said SPD wants citizens to be involved and tell police what they see, so phone have been set up to receive anonymous tips for narcotics and street crimes/gang activity:

• Narcotics — 405-878-1682

• Street Crimes/Gang — 405-878-1570

Wilson asks everyone to call 911 if they see a crime in progress and call 273-2121 to report non-emergency events.