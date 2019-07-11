On July 7, 2019 at 3:52 p.m., Michael Douglas Black departed this world due to unexpected complications from surgery, leaving behind his family and friends, and a legacy of love spanning decades that will continue on forevermore. Michael was born Sept. 17, 1946 in Madil.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Paul Black, who he lost to the Koran War when he was only six-years old.

He is survived by his mother, Margie McAdoo-Black, his daughters, Angela Black and Aimee Black and his brother, Randy Black and his wife Jovita Black. He is also survived by his stepchildren Tami Readnour and Keith Readnour. As well as his grandchildren, Connor, Michaela, Austin, Rachel, Erik, Natalie, Steve, Garrett, Kendall, Keira and Kenzi and many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves his ex-wife, Carol Black-Ardis, with whom he remained close friends throughout his life.

It’s impossible to capture a life using words. You look to the memories and stories of those left behind to paint the most complete picture you can. Please join us for a small memorial to share your memories and stories of Mike. To be held at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home on Friday July 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. There will be no formal service or funeral per his request.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to Mike’s family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.