Services to celebrate the life of Kevin L. Franklin are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home. The celebration is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Minister Timothy Milo and Kevin’s brother, Minister Marcus Turner conducting. Interment will follow in Clearview Cemetery.

Kevin Franklin, was born in Ardmore to Elizabeth Ann Turner Stevenson and James Franklin, Nov. 14, 1975. He lived in Marietta for a period of his life, therefore Kevin attended the Marietta City Schools and the New Zion Baptist Church. He was baptized at the New Zion Church and made New Zion his Church home during his residence in Marietta.

Kevin loved life. He loved family and friends. He loved dogs. He loved good times. He loved the foods, fish and shrimp. He departed this mortal life Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Norman at the young age of 43 years and 23 days.

Kevin leaves to forever cherish precious memories his mother, Elizabeth Ann and her husband, Curtis Stevenson; his father, James Franklin; three children, Kevin Franklin, Jr., Malisha Marie, and Jaden Zyon; three sisters, LaFawn Young-Franklin, Neoshia (Latron) Jolly, and Succentto (Lonnie) Hennesy; two brothers, Marcus (Celina) Turner, and Frederick Hurd; his fiancé, Sheila Wilson; special friend, Shauntae Osborne-Franklin; the mother of his children, Whitney Plumlee and Cynthia Morgan. Additionally, Kevin is survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and countless friends.

Bearers of the bier are Adam Jolly, Tyson Jolly, Kobe Wilson, Nicholas Marzette, Cameron Smith and Kevin Smith. Viewal will be held in Kirk Funeral Home Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.