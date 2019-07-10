The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

July 8

• Jennifer Renee Chapman, 40, on charges of simple assault – non family

• Steven Jerome Frierson, 43, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol

• Danielle Marie Patterson, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, paraphernalia and possession of amphetamines

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

• Amanda Jean Perkins, 29, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

July 8

• Brett Wayne Ward, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant