Wednesday

Jul 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jul 10, 2019 at 7:28 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


July 8


• Jennifer Renee Chapman, 40, on charges of simple assault – non family


• Steven Jerome Frierson, 43, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol


• Danielle Marie Patterson, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, paraphernalia and possession of amphetamines


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


• Amanda Jean Perkins, 29, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


July 8


• Brett Wayne Ward, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant