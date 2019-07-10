The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
July 8
• Jennifer Renee Chapman, 40, on charges of simple assault – non family
• Steven Jerome Frierson, 43, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol
• Danielle Marie Patterson, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, paraphernalia and possession of amphetamines
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
• Amanda Jean Perkins, 29, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
July 8
• Brett Wayne Ward, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant