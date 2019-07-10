Candidates for the Board of Education in Wanette I-115 school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 22nd, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said today.

Stover said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th. All candidate filings will occur at the Pottawatomie County Election Board office, 14101 Acme Rd, in Shawnee, Stover said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Special School Election scheduled September 10th, 2019. Candidates may file for the following offices:

Wanette Public Schools -------- Office No. 5 (unexpired term)

For more information, contact the Pottawatomie County Election Board

at 405-27308376.