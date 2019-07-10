Sulphur police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place Saturday afternoon.

Sulphur City Manager Andy Freeman said an argument is believed to have led to the demise of a 58-year-old male and a 61-year-old female. Two different witnesses reported seeing the woman running from the man towards a neighbor’s house on Laurel Lane, Freeman said.

The neighbor was around 10 feet away on their front porch and reported the man shot the woman in the back of the head, Freeman said. The alleged perpetrator then shot himself in the head.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died and the man died on scene, Freeman said.

The incident is still under investigation, however, Freeman said family members have reported that the two individuals were experiencing problems in their relationship.

“It wasn’t a very good relationship from what relatives told us,” Freeman said.





