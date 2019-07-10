Lyndon Gale “Slim” McLennan w/pic

Lyndon Gale “Slim” McLennan, 89 of Broken Arrow, OK peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3rd, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones, his wife Betty Lou Carrington McLennan, stepson Jeff, granddaughter Brooke, Great grandson Gabe, and close friends as he passed from this life.

Lyndon Gale McLennan was born Feb 19, 1930 in Stamford, Texas to parents Gladstone McLennan and Katherine Jones McLennan. He grew up locally and graduated from Leuders High School. He attended a Texas Christian College then married Rose Daily in 1948.

Slim came to Nowata, OK in the late 1950’s with Overby Drilling Co. With his determined hard work ethics and skills he soon was an accomplished Driller and equipped himself for buying a drilling rig and started his own Drilling Co. Thus the inception of McLennan Drilling Co. came to be as he drilled for that “black gold” and also gas wells all over Oklahoma and other states. Slim was an active figure in the Oklahoma Petroleum industry for more than 50 years. He raised a family in Nowata (Lyndon Gale McLennan, Jr; Andrew Keith McLennan & Stephen Kirby McLennan). Slim was a former member of the First Baptist Church, serving the Lord with great warmth and dignity. He served his community in a variety of leadership roles and was a fiercely loyal friend to many. He was divorced from Rose McLennan in Nowata. He later met and married Betty Lou Illingsworth Carrington in Bartlesville on June 27th, 1992. They later moved to Broken Arrow, OK and were active members as Elders in the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in BA. He had a happy and fulfilled life.

Slim was preceded in death by his parents Gladstone McLennan and Katherine (Jones) McLennan; two older brothers Gladstone “Mack” McLennan and Jon Gerald McLennan, all from Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Carrington McLennan of 27 years; sons, Lyndon Gale McLennan, Jr, wife Linda of Owasso; Andrew Keith McLennan and wife Teri of Tempe, Arizona; Stephen Kirby McLennan of Phoenix, Arizona. Stepson Jeff Carrington of Broken Arrow. Grand children are Brooke Carrington of Broken Arrow, OK great grandson Gabriel; Matt McLennan and great grandson on the way; Austin McLennan, Sean McLennan; Jon Eric McLennan; Jason McLennan; and granddaughter Caylee McLennan.

Memorial Service will be held at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Nowata, OK on July 12th, Friday at 11:00am with Betty and Slim’s Pastor Rev. Glenn Davis officiating.