While most girls grow up dreaming of someday wearing glass slippers to the ball, Lone Grove’s Maci McMurtrey had a different dream in mind when it came to shoes: softball cleats.

For the last 15 years, McMurtrey hasn’t just been wearing her softball cleats, she’s been excelling as a standout in the sport as well.

Recently, McMurtrey got to put the finishing touches on a stellar high school career, when she represented the West squad at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State game at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

As she did throughout her high school career, she walked into the stadium alongside Lady Horns head coach Jimmy Miller, who escorted her down the 3rd base line during pregame introductions.

“It was bittersweet being able to wear a Lone Grove jersey one more time and getting to represent LG again,” McMurtrey said. “I felt very special knowing that I was one of the top softball players in the state of Oklahoma.”

“It meant a lot to have Coach Miller there,” McMurtrey added. “He has been like family to me ever since he started coaching me my freshman year. I appreciate all his support throughout high school.”

The last two years alone have been a wild ride for McMurtrey and the Lone Grove Lady Horns.

This past season, McMurtrey was named as the 2019 Best of Preps Softball Player of the Year, as well as the Lake Country Conference Player of the Year on the All-Conference team.

She finished with a .431 batting average with a .488 on base percentage along with 17 RBI’s and 39 runs scored. She was also one of two All-State selections along with teammate Shelby Stevenson.

During her junior year, she batted .415 with a .444 on base percentage. That season she totaled 44 hits with 29 RBI’s 47 runs scored and nine doubles for the season.

Lone Grove has also won back-to-back regional championships, which included a run to the state finals two years ago, and a state semifinals appearance this season.

“It’s so much fun knowing that we get to make our town known through softball, and getting to play at the top level,” McMurtrey said. “I can honestly say that if we didn’t have the support that we do from our town, and all the people in it, we wouldn’t have been as near as successful as we were.”

“I have always taken pride in representing my town and school the best way I could,” McMurtrey said. “Being able to do it through the sport I love was truly a blessing to me. Softball has made me who I am today, and has taught me so many life lessons. It has also allowed me to make life long friends that I would have never met if I didn’t play this game that I love. To this day, it has taught me that if you work hard and never give up, your work will eventually be noticed.”

Next up for McMurtrey will be the next chapter of her academic and athletic career as she will go to Cameron University in Lawton to become a member of the Lady Aggies softball team.

“Anytime you get to play in the All-State game, it’s a real honor,” Lone Grove coach Jimmy Miller said. “Maci had a great defensive game, but she’ll probably tell you that she wasn’t great that day at the plate, but that’s just softball. She was a huge part of our success over her four years.”

“She (Maci) always played hard and her intensity was always 100%,” Miller said. “Her love for the game was contagious to those around her. Young ladies like Maci are always a joy to coach, because she never seemed to have a bad day, she was always ready to go, and she was always having fun with a big smile on her face. She will be greatly missed and we wish her the best of luck at Cameron University.”